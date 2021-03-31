The City of Key West’s Solid Waste Coordinator Dee Dee Green had a great turnout of volunteers for a recent session of plogging Key West.
Green, known as the city’s recycling queen, noted that several of the volunteer trash picker-uppers were visitors to Key West. There were also some dedicated locals who help all the time, including Roberta DePiero, Jody Gross and Brian Fields.
Cleanup groups meet every Wednesday afternoon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and every Friday morning from 8 to 9 a.m. To participate, call 305-809-3776 for locations, or check out http://www.keywestrecycles.com or the city’s Facebook page.