Mayor Teri Johnston, the City Commission, and Utilities Director John Paul Castro recently recognized the professionals at OMI, the company that the city contracts to oversee the wastewater plant.
The Florida Water Environmental Association recognized the City of Key West Utilities with the Wastewater Collection System of the Year Award.
Castro also gave a shoutout the OMI’s Ralph Estevez for his 31 years of service at the plant, noting that he had a large role in a recent GIS mapping of the pipes.
“These guy fly under the radar,” said Castro, “and I wanted to be sure they are recognized for all of their hard work.”