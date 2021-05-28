Interim Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin presented Port and Marinas Director Doug Bradshaw with a gold watch and a challenge coin in honor of his 20 years of service to the City of Key West.
Bradshaw started with the city in 2001 as a project manager, overseeing the transfer and development of U.S. Navy lands to the city, including the property that has become the Truman Waterfront Park.
Later, he moved into the Engineering Department, then was promoted to oversee the city’s port and marinas in 2013.