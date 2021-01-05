Mile Markers 3

A U.S. Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot response boat assisted three people aboard a 50-foot white sport fisher vessel, Legasea, taking on water on Saturday, approximately 5 miles south of Tavernier. The crew later escorted the vessel to the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.

Photo provi ded by U.S. Coast Guard

A Coast Guard Station Islamorada 45-foot response boat crew used a dewatering pump to remove the water, identify the source of flooding, and escorted the vessel to the Postcard Inn in Islamorada.

Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report at approximately 9:30 a.m. from a good Samaritan that the Legasea was taking on water.

There were no medical concerns.

