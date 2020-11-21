The U.S. Coast Guard medically assisted a 56-year-old man from the 67-foot shrimp boat Lexi Joe on Monday, approximately 47 miles northwest of Key West.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a request at approximately 10 p.m. reporting a crewmember suffered a leg injury; the man was injured when his clothing became tangled in a winch.
A Coast Guard Air Station Miami helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer to the Lexi Joe, and he medically assisted the man until they arrived at Fishbuster Marina on Stock Island. The man was safely transferred to emergency medical services for further medical attention, according to the Coast Guard.
“Due to dangerous conditions, the risk for air hoist and boat to boat transfer evolutions are a high risk right now,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Nash, rescue swimmer during the medevac. “I recommended having the boat return to port and meet with EMS since the injured crewmember was in stable condition. We hope he makes a full and fast recovery.”