The U.S. Coast Guard assisted a man Monday who was being pushed out to sea in his kayak near Key West.
A Key West Police Department officer alerted the Coast Guard at approximately 6 p.m. of a kayaker in distress near Mallory Square. A Coast Guard Station Key West crew found the distressed kayaker in good health, but struggling to paddle his kayak and the one he was towing, which was full of food, according to the Coast Guard.
At the kayaker’s request, the boat crew brought the man closer to Wisteria Island, and put him and his kayaks back in the water to finish his trip in safer water.
“We remind mariners to check the weather before going out on the water,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Harlan Kendrick said. “And make sure they have the proper safety equipment.”