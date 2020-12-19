The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton crew rescued two people Thursday after their vessel became disabled approximately 20 miles off the Dry Tortugas National Park.
Rescued were Patrick and Michael Cusick. The wife of one of the men called Coast Guard Sector Key West and reported her husband left on a 25-foot vessel for Dry Tortugas National Park from Cudjoe Key on Tuesday, and was supposed to remain overnight and return Wednesday.
An Air Station Miami airplane rescue crew launched, and the Charles Sexton crew was diverted to investigate their last known location. The airplane rescue crew located the overdue vessel within the search area and established radio communications with the men. The Charles Sexton crew arrived on scene and the crew’s emergency medical technician discovered the vessel owner was experiencing symptoms of seasickness and dehydration.