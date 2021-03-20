The Key West-based Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr.’s crew repatriated three Cuban migrants to Cuba earlier this week.
The three Cuban migrants were interdicted earlier this month by the Coast Guard Cutter Venturous crew approximately 50 miles southeast of the Bahamas and brought aboard due to safety of life-at-sea concerns, according to Coast Guard.
“These migrant ventures are not only illegal, but in many cases very dangerous,” said Lt. Gregory Mitchell, commanding officer of cutter Charles David Jr. “In many cases, including this one, the vessels we interdict are unseaworthy and have little to no safety or communications equipment. We strongly encourage anybody even thinking of taking to the sea to go through the proper, legal channels for immigration.”
Since Oct. 1, 2020, U.S. Coast Guard crews have interdicted 90 Cubans, according to officials.