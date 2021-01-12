The U.S. Coast Guard reminds mariners to exercise caution and safe boating practices while boating with cooler temperatures on the water, as there could be hidden dangers aboard a vessel.
Coast Guard Sector Key West received a report Sunday from a good Samaritan stating eight people aboard a recreational vessel were unconscious near Garrison Bight. It was reported an exhaust fan in the bilge compartment allowed potential carbon monoxide to accumulate to high enough levels to impair the occupants.
A Key West Fire Boat crew responded, safely transferred the eight people aboard their vessel and transported them back ashore to awaiting emergency medical services for further medical attention.
“This reported incident appears to be a very close call,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Evans Ahrens, a Sector Key West operations unit controller.