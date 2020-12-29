Approximately 74 pounds of cocaine was found by a fisherman about 15 miles offshore and south of Sugarloaf Key on Wednesday afternoon.
Lower Keys Deputy Brandon Warren was on marine patrol at approximately 1:54 p.m. when he was informed of the floating packages, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
Given the packages were in federal waters, Deputy Warren alerted the U.S. Border Patrol and an agent joined him in route to the fisherman’s location. All the packages were all placed in Deputy Warren’s patrol boat and then turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol, Linhardt said.