A small package, or brick, containing a white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine was found by lawn care workers Monday in the 15000 block of Old State Road 4A on Sugarloaf Key.
Deputy Donald Stullken responded at approximately 11:21 a.m. after a person reported workers found the package floating in the seaweed on his property, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
The package was turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The weight of the package was approximately one kilogram, Linhardt said.