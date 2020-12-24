The College of the Florida Keys recently collected dozens of stuffed animals, games, puzzles and other toys, as well as $2,330 in donations from CFK employees and friends, for children’s holiday gifts.
The donations were given to Samuel’s House, a Keys-based non-profit organization that offers housing and supportive services for homeless women and intact families.
“In normal years, the toy drive is part of a Caribbean Holiday Party that my wife, Josephine, and I host for the College,” said CFK President Dr. Jonathan Gueverra. “Despite the lack of a party, we can still celebrate and preserve the toy drive. We are proud of and humbled by the generosity of our employees and friends who contributed toys and money to bring holiday joy to the families at Samuel’s House.”