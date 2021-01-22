Commission proclaims anti-human trafficking month

Monroe County commissioners proclaimed January as Monroe County Human Trafficking and Prevention Month.
Members from Keys to Be the Change accepted the proclamation on Wednesday stating that human trafficking is a nationwide issue and anyone can become a victim of trafficking. While women and girls are the primary victims, traffickers usually target individuals who are vulnerable to exploitation and face many barriers in reporting what has happened to them.
Information on Keys to Be the Change can be found at https://www.keystobethechange.com/.