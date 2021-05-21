Monroe County Mayor Michelle Coldiron and the Board of County Commissioners recently issued a proclamation celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
CFFK, which started with a small group of citizens who had the vision of using collective giving and collaboration to build a better future, has grown into a trusted, valued and well-established Keys community resource for philanthropy serving a wide range of causes. Causes include grants to nonprofits for health and human services, education, environment, arts and culture, animal welfare and more in the Lower, Middle and Upper Keys communities.
CFFK has awarded more than $31 million in grants and program services since 1996 through the generosity of its philanthropic partners.