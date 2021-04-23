A dedicated group of people who live on their boats at Garrison Bight gathered on Tuesday with City Commissioner Sam Kaufman and the city’s Urban Forester, Karen DeMaria, to celebrate the planting of two new trees in what has become a live-aboard community park.
Colleen Hough approached the city about beautifying what she called “a corner patch of scraggly grass” alongside the parking area, a place where residents, she said, like to sit with their dogs.
Residents had already worked to improve the area by scattering some potted plants, a bench and some chairs. But, Hough noted in an email to DeMaria, it still was uninviting due to the lack of shade.
The two gumbo limbos, planted by the city’s Community Services Department crews, were donated by a resident who had removed some trees, DeMaria said.