The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is awarding $215,266 in grants to 35 Keys nonprofits for community collaborative projects that will directly benefit residents from Key Largo to Key West.
The Community Foundation has significantly increased the amount of funding and number of projects supported from previous years through its annual grant program. More than one-third of the recipients are new to the annual grant program this year.
The grants, ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 each, provide needed support in areas including health and human services, arts, education and the environment.