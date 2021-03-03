Contributions to a new granting fund established at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, to support nonprofits for community needs and to benefit residents in Marathon, Key Colony Beach and other Middle Keys communities.
Contributions to the Middle Keys Future Fund will be matched one-to-one by CFFK and could provide $50,000 or more in total grants to nonprofits based in and serving the Middle Keys communities. Money from the fund will be channeled directly to local nonprofits through an open grant process. A new Middle Keys Advisory Council is being appointed to help identify needs and potential grantees and provide input into the grant review. All gifts to the Middle Keys Future Fund are fully tax deductible and can be made online at cffk.org/middlekeys.
In addition, the Community Foundation recently created a new granting fund to serve Upper Keys communities. Donations to the Upper Keys Future Fund will also be matched one-to-one by CFFK up to $25,000, for a total grant pool as much as $50,000 or more to nonprofits based in and serving Key Largo, Islamorada and Tavernier. Tax deductible contributions to this fund can be made at http://www.cffk.org/upperkeys.