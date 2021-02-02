The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys and the operators of the homeless shelter on Stock Island, Cornerstone Resource Alliance, have formed a new fund to help support the shelter.
Contributions to the fund will support building and maintaining a brand-new Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter and ongoing case management and support services.
CRA expects to break ground on the new facility in late summer 2021, with completion some time in 2022. Anyone interested in making a gift to the Cornerstone Resource Alliance fund may visit cffk.org/shelter. For information about the Community Foundation, visit http://cffk.org. For information about CRA and the new shelter, visit http://keyscra.org.