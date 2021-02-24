The estate of the late Dr. Patricia Major made a $1.3 million legacy gift to the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, which will support the programs and services of numerous nonprofit organizations and benefit residents throughout the Keys for years to come.
Dr. Major’s funding will provide aid for the homeless, preserve native flora, protect animal welfare, supply healthcare for critical care patients, promote literacy, provide tropical gardening education, and more.
Dr. Major was a physician who lived and worked in Key West for more than 40 years until she passed away in late 2018.