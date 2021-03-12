Conch flag presented

The Key West City Commission was presented with a significant artifact at its last meeting.
Darren, Karen and David Paul Horan presented a long-forgotten Key West High School Conch Flag to the commission. For many years the flag was flown above the school — the current City Hall — once a year on Conch Day. According to Karen Horan, the flag was handed down from senior class president to the next class and was signed by class members.
Then the flag went missing in 1949. It was recovered just in time for Conch Day the following year.
“The names of many distinguished members of this community can be found on this Conch Flag,” Karen Horan said.