Based on climate predictions, current conditions, and field observations, the threat for mass coral bleaching within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary remains low.
Large-scale mass coral bleaching events are driven by unusually warm sea temperatures and calm seas. The effects of these mass events are potentially devastating to ecosystems and the fish that depend on them.
Florida reefs and portions of the Caribbean reefs experiencing an outbreak of stony coral tissue loss disease and divers part of the local BleachWatch program are also encouraged to also collect data on disease and no disease at their sites.