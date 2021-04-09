Reef Relief’s Summer Coral Camp 2021 registration is open. The first week begins June 7th and runs until the week of Aug. 2.
The group has nine consecutive weeks of hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities. Campers will experience a week filled with marine science lessons, activities and snorkeling in different local ecosystems.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions sessions are limited to 20 campers per session. The group will be implementing COVID safety precautions which will include filling out a COVID safety form on the first day of camp, and requiring masks be worn. Camp is designed for 6- to 12-year-old children. Camp fees are $250 per child. Space is limited. People can download registration forms at https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Please email the registration form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax it to 305-293-9515.
Reef Relief is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to improving and protecting the coral reef ecosystem.