The non-profit coral restoration group the Coral Restoration Foundation will host is annual fund-raising gala, “Raise the Reef” on Saturday, March 25, at the Ocean Reef Club.
The event will also feature an auction consisting of dive trips to exotic locations. Raise the Reef raises essential funds to support the work of Coral Restoration Foundation.
Headquartered in Key Largo, the group was founded in response to the wide-spread loss of the dominant coral species on Florida’s coral reef.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.