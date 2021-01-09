The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners authorized an expedited process to refurbish and re-sod the ballfields at Harry Harris Park, Mile Marker 92.6, in Tavernier.

The work on the baseball fields has started and the fields are expected to reopen in mid-February, according to the county.

The sod replacement of the two ballfields located at Key Largo Community Park, 500 St. Croix Place, is almost complete and was tentatively set to reopen Jan. 5 after a final walkthrough with the contractor. In the Upper Keys, Friendship Park, 69 Hibiscus Lane, is also open with a playable ballfield.