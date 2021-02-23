The Monroe County Commission recognized the county’s Public Library System’s lead archivist and acclaimed local historian Tom Hambright for his 35 years of service.
Hambright has worked with authors, students, journalists, film producers, and scholars, sharing his wealth of knowledge in local newspapers, and has appeared on The History Channel, Food Network, HGTV, and other networks uncountable times.
For the last 15 years, Hambright has contributed more than 22,000 digital images and captions from the Florida History photographic collection to the Flickr website www.flickr.com/keyslibraries, which has garnered more than 30 million views since its debut.