Monroe County Solid Waste department will host a household hazardous and electronic waste collection from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Bernstein Park on Stock Island. Disposing of hazardous and e-materials is free at the event for residents.
Household hazardous waste are products often found in the garage, sheds, storage areas, or under the kitchen sink. They are corrosive, flammable, reactive, or toxic. These chemicals can contaminate Monroe County’s sensitive ecosystem. It is incredibly important to dispose of these chemicals properly.
For information on household and electronic waste, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/solidwaste.