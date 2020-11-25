Monroe County Director of Libraries Norma Kula announced her retirement after serving the county with professionalism and dedication for 36 years.
She began as a library assistant in 1984 and promoted her way through the department until becoming the director in 1999.
“Norma has served our Keys community with distinction,” said Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi. “We wish her well and thank her for her outstanding service.”
With Kula’s announcement, the county merged the Director of Strategic Planning position with the library position. Kimberly Matthews will now be the Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Libraries and will assume the leadership role for the library system and will retain her strategic planning responsibilities.