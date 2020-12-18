The Monroe County Commission has appointed current fleet Business Manager Daryl Greenlee as the new director of fleet management succeeding Roy Sanchez, who is retiring after serving in his current position for 34 years.
Greenlee and Sanchez’s position will overlap through May 2.
Greenlee joined Monroe County in 2018 with more than 30 years of experience in fleet management. Greenlee served in the military with Fleet Motor Transport. He has a degree in Automotive Technology and bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is an active participant of the Certified Automotive Fleet Manager and Certified Public Fleet Professional programs and is currently president of the Florida Association of Government Fleet Administrators.