Monroe County Fire Rescue acting Battalion Chief of Trauma Star and EMS Andrea Thompson and Trauma Star Flight Medic Kati Foster accept the Monroe County Commission’s proclamation declaring EMS Week in May.
The Monroe County Commission has declared May 21-27 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week.
EMS is a vital public service, and Monroe County Fire Rescue and Trauma Star are always ready to provide lifesaving care to those in need 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The County celebrates its first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out-of-hospital medical care providers. In addition, Monroe County Fire Rescue EMS engage in thousands of hours of specialized training and continuing education to enhance their lifesaving skills.
“Emergency medical services and Trauma Star provide crucial pre-hospital care that can dramatically improve the survival and recovery rate of patients,” said Monroe County Fire Rescue acting Battalion Chief of Trauma Star and EMS Andrea Thompson. “These services play a critical role in protecting our community members and visitors in our unique area.”