County seeks debris removal contractors

Monroe County has received a $1.3 million grant for man-made marine debris removal along publicly owned shorelines and nearshore waters between Marathon and Sugarloaf Key from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the county has begun has issuing Request for Proposal from vendors who will use local commercial fishermen to provide marine debris removal services.
FWC requires the vendor utilize local commercial fishermen to perform the work since they have extensive knowledge of Florida Keys waters and are well-equipped to perform this type of work. The project will not include debris removal in canals, will occur in depths up to two feet deep, and will not include the need for scuba diving.
Bid proposals are due from vendors and will be opened Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 3 p.m., with work anticipated to start in February and be completed no later than June 30. For information, call 305-289-2505 or email Hitchins-Celia@monroe county-fl.gov. To view the Request for Proposal (RFP), visit http://www.monroecountybids.com.