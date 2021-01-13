County starts roads project

The Big Pine Key road project involves applying a liquid rejuvenator to recently paved roads early in the pavement lifecycle to extend the life and minimize more costly repairs such as milling and resurfacing.

 Photo provided by Kristen Livengood/Monroe County

Starting Wednesday, Jan. 13, Pavement Technology, Inc. will begin treating roads on Big Pine Key that were resurfaced in 2016 as part of the Cudjoe Wastewater Improvement Project.

The project should take approximately three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting. This treatment will extend the life of the pavement up to eight years. The project will not take place on U.S. 1 and will not affect traffic along U.S. 1, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.

During the treatment period, the road will not be accessible to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 minutes. Access for emergency vehicles will remain available and the contractor will work to minimize inconvenience to residents. The contractor will also place signs the day before in the neighborhoods scheduled to be treated.

