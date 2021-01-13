Starting Wednesday, Jan. 13, Pavement Technology, Inc. will begin treating roads on Big Pine Key that were resurfaced in 2016 as part of the Cudjoe Wastewater Improvement Project.
The project should take approximately three to four weeks to complete, weather permitting. This treatment will extend the life of the pavement up to eight years. The project will not take place on U.S. 1 and will not affect traffic along U.S. 1, Monroe County government spokeswoman Kristen Livengood said.
During the treatment period, the road will not be accessible to vehicular traffic for approximately 30 minutes. Access for emergency vehicles will remain available and the contractor will work to minimize inconvenience to residents. The contractor will also place signs the day before in the neighborhoods scheduled to be treated.