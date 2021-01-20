Residents of Duck Key are invited to an upcoming virtual Zoom webinar public meeting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21.
The meeting will include a general look at construction activities involved in the Bimini Drive Bridge Replacement Project. The engineer of record/design consultant and construction engineering and inspection consultants from the project as well as Monroe County engineering staff will be available to answer questions the public may have. Commissioner David Rice will also be in attendance.
The link below to join the webinar is https://mcbocc.zoom.us/j/91335575703 or by iPhone one-tap at +6465189805, 91335575703# or +16699006833, 91335575703#. The telephone number is 646-518-9805 or 669-900-6833.
The webinar ID is code is 913 3557 5703. Additional information on the project can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/duckkey.