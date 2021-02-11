Monroe County Fleet Management Mechanic Generator Technician and 2018 Employee of the Year Donald Lowrie was presented the prestigious Carnegie Medal — the highest honor for civilian heroism in the United States — for his heroic actions saving an 8-year-old girl being attacked by two dogs in her home.
Lowrie was presented the medal during the Morning Magazine U.S. 1 Radio show by Carnegie Medal Commission President Mark Laskow, Sheriff Rick Ramsay, and Monroe County Fleet Management Director Daryl Greenlee.
During the incident, Lowrie arrived at the girl’s home to investigate screaming when he was then chased by the dogs, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs and break his wrist among other injuries.