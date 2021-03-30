The Monroe County government will send a letter of support and agree to accept the feasibility study developed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for reducing coastal storm risk vulnerability for the Florida Keys.
The plan was developed under a three-year Coastal Storm Risk Management Feasibility Study with the Army Corps and includes nonstructural and structural measures that will reduce the risk to the Florida Keys from coastal storms, including storm surge, sea level rise, and other changing conditions which pose potential coastal storm risks.
The letter of support demonstrates the county’s willingness to participate in the implementation of the first portion of the plan but is not a contractual agreement. The plan is subject to further congressional authorization and funding availability.