A judge has denied a motion to rehear a road abandonment case on Stock Island.
Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission approved abandoning its right-of-way rights to waterfront portions of Laurel and MacDonald avenues to the developers of the 208-unit Wreckers Cay affordable housing project on Stock Island and to the owners of Murray Marine marina. Both roads lead to a small spit of land the Wreckers Cay developers say they need as part of their development.
Two residents sued to oppose the abandonment, but a judge has twice ruled in favor of the county and the new owners.