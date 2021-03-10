The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Brant’s crew repatriated eight Cuban migrants to Cuba on Saturday.
Seven of the migrants were interdicted by a Station Islamorada law enforcement team off Islamorada’s last week, after a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations flight crew spotted their vessel from the air, according to the Coast Guard.
One migrant was interdicted off Duck Key last week by a Station Marathon law enforcement team and CBP marine interdiction agents.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 87 Cubans compared to fiscal year 2019, Oct. 1, 2018 — Sept. 30, 2019, where crews interdicted 314 Cubans.