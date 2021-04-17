U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 14 migrants to Cuba earlier this week.
A good Samaritan reported the rustic vessel with 14 people aboard to Coast Guard Sector Key West on April 10 approximately 35 miles northwest of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
Station Key West rescue crews arrived on scene to find the people showing signs of dehydration and sunburn. They were taken off their vessel due to safety of life at sea concerns, Coast Guard officials said.
Since Oct. 1, 2020, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 166 Cubans compared to the previous fiscal year, where crews interdicted 314 Cubans.