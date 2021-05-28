The Coast Guard repatriated 21 Cubans to Cuba last week after they were interdicted in two separate incidents off the Florida Keys.
A boater alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West to a raft with 11 people aboard at approximately 8 a.m., May 22, off Alligator Reef Light. Coast Guard Station officers reported one of the Cubans deceased. The deceased’s son reported the raft had capsized at the start of their voyage resulting in loss of their food, water, medication and his father passed away during the voyage, according to the Coast Guard.
In the second interdiction, a boater alerted the Coast Guard on May 25 of a 16-foot raft with 11 people aboard off Marathon. The good Samaritan provided life jackets, food, and water to the Cubans and due to 10-12 foot seas and stayed with them until Coast Guard Cutter William Trump arrived on scene, according to the Coast Guard.