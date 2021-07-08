Key West Sunrise Rotary Club outgoing President Warren Leamard selected Tim Dahms as Rotarian of the Year for 2020-21.
The pandemic presented many challenges for the club, not the least of which was how to safely continue its weekly meetings. Dahms stepped up with his own sophisticated computer and video equipment, allowing us to meet via Zoom initially and then with hybrid meetings. Dahms never missed a meeting and the Rotary could not have done it without him, club members said.
The Key West Sunrise Rotary Club in the Conch Republic, established in 1988 as the first Rotary Club in Key West to admit women, provides community service, supports charities and funds college scholarships through events including BrewFest and a golf tournament. The club meets on Fridays at 7 a.m. at the DoubleTree Resort.