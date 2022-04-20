ASK member Hope Haley provides autism training to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office corrections deputies.
The Autism Society of the Keys provided training to recently hired Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies this month.
April is Autism Awareness month and ASK continues its message of spreading the word by advocating awareness, acceptance and education.
Information on ASK can be found on the group’s Facebook page online at https://www.facebook.com/autismsocietyofthekeys.
