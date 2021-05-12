Detective promoted

Detective Sgt. Bradley Lariz, left, was recently promoted to lieutenant Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg. Lt. Lariz will command the criminal investigations division.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/Key West Police Department

Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg has promoted Detective Sgt. Bradley Lariz to lieutenant. Lt. Lariz will command the criminal investigations division.

Lt. Lariz has served with dedication and a true commitment to the community since he started as a patrol officer in 2002. Lt. Lariz continues a tradition of law enforcement in his family. His father Tony Lariz was a Captain with the Key West Police Department. His Uncle David Lariz served as the Deputy Police Chief and his uncle Harry Lariz retired from the Department as a lieutenant. In addition, two cousins are law enforcement officers.

Lt. Lariz’s family was on hand to pin the new bars on his uniform.