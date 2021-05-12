Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg has promoted Detective Sgt. Bradley Lariz to lieutenant. Lt. Lariz will command the criminal investigations division.
Lt. Lariz has served with dedication and a true commitment to the community since he started as a patrol officer in 2002. Lt. Lariz continues a tradition of law enforcement in his family. His father Tony Lariz was a Captain with the Key West Police Department. His Uncle David Lariz served as the Deputy Police Chief and his uncle Harry Lariz retired from the Department as a lieutenant. In addition, two cousins are law enforcement officers.
Lt. Lariz’s family was on hand to pin the new bars on his uniform.