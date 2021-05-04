A 49-year-old Tennessee man died after losing consciousness while snorkeling on Molasses Reef on Friday. The man was identified as Robert Wayne Chambers.
Chambers was with family and others with the commercial company Sea Dwellers Dive Center when he reportedly screamed for help while in the water. Chambers reportedly stopped breathing and lost consciousness at approximately 2:15 p.m. when staff brought him aboard the boat and began CPR, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt said.
A responding U.S. Coast Guard vessel brought Chambers ashore at the Port Largo neighborhood whereupon he was transported to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier. Chambers was pronounced dead at the hospital. Foul play is not believed to be a factor in the incident, Linhardt said.