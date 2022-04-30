Jennifer Lefelar with the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, left, and Carolyn Thomson, with The Health Insurance Navigation Program through Epilepsy Alliance Florida, were at the SOS Foundation food pantry on Stock Island sharing free community resources with food pantry clients.
Jennifer Lefelar, community health planner with the Florida Department of Health, is currently conducting a community health survey with residents and employees of Stock Island.
The survey is available in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole at http://www.tinyurl.com/healthstockisland. Any Stock Island resident or employee who completes the survey in person with Lefelar at the SOS Foundation food pantry on Stock Island will receive a $5 food voucher and a free bus ticket, compliments of the City of Key West Department of Transportation.
Carolyn Thomson, a navigator with The Health Insurance Navigation Program through Epilepsy Alliance Florida, is providing free assistance for enrollment in a Marketplace Health Plan, including troubleshooting and questions about an application or coverage. This team is at the SOS Foundation food pantry on Stock Island every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Thursday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of May. For questions about either of these initiatives, email DOHMonroe@flhealth.gov.