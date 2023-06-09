Conch Worthy

His wife, Josephine, by his side, CFK CEO Jonathon Gueverra receives an ‘Honorary Conch’ certificate from the Monroe County Commission.

 Kristen Livengood/Monroe County

The Monroe County Commission presented Florida Keys Community College President Jonathan Gueverra with an honorary Conch certificate in May.

He has been president of the college since 2012. His wife, Josephine, joined him at the presentation. He is the sixth president and CEO of the CFK.

Tags

Recommended for you