EMS week proclaimed

Key West Fire and Rescue members accept the proclamation by the city commission recognizing National Emergency Medical Services Week.

 Photo by Alyson Crean/City of Key West

The Key West City Commission recently proclaimed the week of May 16-22 as National Emergency Medical Services Week.

“EMS workers have risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their crucial role in responding to the public health crisis of our lifetime has an invaluable and lasting impact on our community,” the city proclamation stated.

The designation is a good time to thank all of those first responders who ensure that the community has the best and fastest medical emergency response possible.