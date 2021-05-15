The Key West City Commission recently proclaimed the week of May 16-22 as National Emergency Medical Services Week.
“EMS workers have risen to the challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their crucial role in responding to the public health crisis of our lifetime has an invaluable and lasting impact on our community,” the city proclamation stated.
The designation is a good time to thank all of those first responders who ensure that the community has the best and fastest medical emergency response possible.