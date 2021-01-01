Everglades and Dry Tortugas National Parks will waive their entrance fee on six days in 2021.
The six entrance fee-free days will be Jan 18, April 17, Aug. 4, Aug. 25, Sept. 25 and Nov. 11. Everglades National Park normally charges $30 per vehicle or vessel, $25 per motorcycle, and $15 per person for pedestrians, cyclists and paddle-craft, for a 7-day pass.
Dry Tortugas National Park normally charges $15 per person older than the age of 16, which is good for seven days. Fees are ordinarily included in the ticket prices for ferry and seaplane tours, but they will not be included on fee free days.