The Keys History & Discovery Center will host a live virtual panel discussion called “Women on a Mission: Saving the Everglades” on Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The panel includes founding director of The Everglades Foundation Mary Barley, Capt. Elizabeth Jolin and Everglades Foundation ForEverglades Fellow Chloe Vorseth. The discussion will be moderated by Jill Miranda Baker, executive director of Keys History & Discovery Center.
Lecture is free for members and $5 for non-members. Advance registration is required at www.keyslectures.com/lectures. For information about this platform, visit http://www.keysdiscovery.com/virtual-platforms. Any questions, call 305-922-2237 or e-mail info@keysdiscovery.com.