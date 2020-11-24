Red snapper season will be open for additional dates this fall for private recreational anglers and state for-hire operations in the Gulf of Mexico. Additional dates include Friday through Sunday, Nov. 27-29.
During this season, private recreational anglers may harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters. However, state for-hire operations are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
Saturday, Nov. 28 is also a saltwater license-free fishing day, which allows Florida residents and visitors the opportunity to try out fishing in Florida without needing a license, said FWC Executive Director Eric Sutton.