Local American Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Miami and The Keys Chapter responded to a multifamily fire on 5th Street in Stock Island on Friday, Nov. 13.
Local Red Cross volunteer members of the Disaster Action Team helped coordinate emergency aid to two families affected.
Fire officials say six people were impacted by the blaze, including one child.
To help out the families involved, and others who have faced similar hardships, make a financial donation to the local Red Cross by visiting http://www.redcross.org/donate.