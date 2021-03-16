A long-time Keys family has created the Aaron Davis Broadaway Suicide Prevention Fund at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys.
Aaron’s grandparents, Billy and Miki Davis, created the new fund to support local nonprofits who provide suicide prevention and training programs and offer assistance to those in need of mental health support.
They would assist numerous local nonprofits and serve others. Setting up the fund was a way to make a difference and aid others, raise awareness for the alarming number of suicides that occur each year, and allow Aaron’s memory to live on following his death late last year.
Anyone interested in making a gift to the new fund can visit http://www.cffk.org/suicideprevention.